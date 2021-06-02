Medallion unveiled on St. Remy Church

The Rev. Martin Fox unveils a new medallion mounted on the front of St. Remy Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 2. The medallion marks the 175th anniversary of St. Remy Parish which was started in 1846. The unveiling kicks off several months of activities. The next event will be a picnic after 11 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Aug. 22. A re-enactment of the founding of St. Remy Parish will be held at the picnic.

