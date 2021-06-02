‘Get wet… Get dirty… Get involved’

SIDNEY — “Get Wet, Get Dirty, Get Going!” — It’s the city of Sidney’s call for volunteers to help with the 2021 Great Miami River Clean Sweep.

This year’s clean sweep of the section of the river that runs through Sidney will be held from 7 a.m. to noon on July 16, 2021. During this annual event, volunteers serve their communities by removing trash from the Great Miami River from Indian Lake to the Ohio River.

“Everybody’s welcome. We appreciate everyone’s help for a good cause to keep our river clean,” said Gregg Mitchell, Sidney wastewater industrial pretreatment (IPP) coordinator. “The river is rated an exceptional warm weather habitat, and we try to keep it that way.”

Volunteers are to meet at the Custenborder Shelter, 449 Riverside Drive, rain or shine, by 7 a.m. The event will only be canceled in the event of lightning or high water. Canoes, supplies, including gloves, and transportation to the canoe launch area will be provided by the city of Sidney. Canoe space is limited and spots will be filled as registrations are received. Additional volunteers are welcome to walk and remove litter from along the banks.

Hard soled shoes are required and participants must be at least 12-years-old. Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or part of a properly supervised youth group.

Participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt and a continental breakfast shortly before 7 a.m. Lunch will also provided around noon.

“It’s nice to have at least 30 to 40 people there (to volunteer). We have nine people signed-up so far,” said Mitchell, before confirming 49 people participated in 2019. “A lot of people often just show up that day. Everybody enjoys the day.”

Sidney’s Clean Sweep event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There could be a larger amount of trash than normal due to last year’s cancellation, Mitchell admitted.

Interested volunteers are asked to complete the registration form by June 18, 2021, for an accurate number of t-shirts to be ordered. Forms may be obtained on the city of Sidney’s website at https://www.sidneyoh.com/DocumentCenter/View/2063/2021-Sidney-Clean-Sweep-Flyer and are to be mailed to: City of Sidney, Attn: Gregg Mitchell, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney, Ohio 45365. Or forms may be emailed to gmitchell@sidneyoh.com

“This Clean Sweep program is part of our stormwater program that meets part of our public involvement mandate (by the Ohio EPA). The event is educational, too, in addition to the functional part of it to keep the river clean,” Mitchell said.

Interested individuals with questions may also contact Gregg Mitchell at 937-498-8120 or Mark Harrod at 937-726-8564. To learn more about information about Clean Sweep 2021 visit http://www.greatmiamirivercleanup.org

Help Clean Sweep the Great Miami River

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

