Anti-trafficking coalition sets new meeting, seeks new members

LIMA — The Northwest Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition (NWORRC) wishes to increase its impact and strengthen its support of human trafficking survivors by increasing membership and broadening the agencies represented.

The NWORRC is a 16 county coalition made up of Allen, Putnam, Williams, Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert, Mercer, Auglaize, Darke, Shelby, Miami, Hancock, Hardin, and Wyandot counties.

Coalition members currently represent community-based organizations, social service agencies, legal services, medical professionals, law enforcement and mental health agencies. Any business, organization or agency from the above counties that currently serve or might potentially serve survivors are invited to attend the coalition’s monthly Zoom meetings the second Thursday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The next meeting will be held Thursday, June 10.

Individuals who have an interest in fighting human trafficking, especially those who are retired or work part time, are welcome to attend the meetings and become involved in the coalition’s mission as a volunteer to impact and create awareness within their communities.

Agencies and individuals who would like to attend a meeting should contact Brittany Reyes, co-chair of the coalition and a survivor advocate for Day One at Crime Victim services (breyes@crimevictimservices.org). A Zoom link and additional information will be sent upon contact.

Meetings feature success stories of current survivors and guest speakers from the Northwest Ohio area who provide services or assistance to human trafficking survivors as well as statewide updates to combat trafficking in Ohio and the 16 county area among various other topic related to trafficking in this region of Ohio.

The mission of the Northwest Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition is to end sexual and labor trafficking by enhancing public education, survivor recovery, and justice response. The Coalition was founded by and is over seen by Allen County Crime Victim Services.