Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:43 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted on Fourth Avenue at Michigan Street.

-2:04 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 16500 block of Mason Road in Sidney.

WEDNESDAY

-7:33 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 12600 block of Kirkwood Road in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-1:21 to 1:31 p.m.: investigate complaint. Two complaints were investigated on West Canal Street in Port Jefferson.

WEDNESDAY

-6:31 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Center.

-4:42 a.m.: criminal damaging. Criminal damage was reported in the 6000 block of Houston Road in Houston.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:34 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-9:21 to 10:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-7:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 72000 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

