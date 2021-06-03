Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-12:43 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted on Fourth Avenue at Michigan Street.
-2:04 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 16500 block of Mason Road in Sidney.
WEDNESDAY
-7:33 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 12600 block of Kirkwood Road in Sidney.
Village log
THURSDAY
-1:21 to 1:31 p.m.: investigate complaint. Two complaints were investigated on West Canal Street in Port Jefferson.
WEDNESDAY
-6:31 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Center.
-4:42 a.m.: criminal damaging. Criminal damage was reported in the 6000 block of Houston Road in Houston.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-11:34 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
WEDNESDAY
-9:21 to 10:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
-7:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 72000 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Sidney.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.