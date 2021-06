Debbie Thomas, of Sidney, takes her miniature pincher out for a walk near South Main Avenue in the rain on Wednesday, June 2. Thomas said the dog isn’t bothered by rain.

Debbie Thomas, of Sidney, takes her miniature pincher out for a walk near South Main Avenue in the rain on Wednesday, June 2. Thomas said the dog isn’t bothered by rain. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_SDN060421RainDog.jpg Debbie Thomas, of Sidney, takes her miniature pincher out for a walk near South Main Avenue in the rain on Wednesday, June 2. Thomas said the dog isn’t bothered by rain. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News