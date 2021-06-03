Commissioners approve contracts with Freytag & Associates, CSX Transportation

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners approved contracts with Freytag & Associates and CSX Transportation, Inc. among their actions in May.

The commissioners approved contracts with Freytag & Associates on May 4 including $8,500 for design services for the Annex vestibule improvements, $32,500 for design services for the engineer’s new storage facility and $46,000 for design services for the jail and STAR House emergency generator.

The commissioners approved a $18,425 contract with CSX Transportation on May 4 to provide engineering/design services for the proposed replacement of the Kuther Road bridge.

Also on May 4, they approved vacation of a portion of Cynthian Township Road No. 1004 (Walnut Street in the berg of Newport).

The commissioners approved annexation of 3.4 acres to the village of Russia as petitioned by Thomas J. Phlipot and Brandi M. Phlipot on May 20.

The commissioners adopted a resolution declaring support for House Bill 146 to exempt political subdivisions from the requirements of the prevailing wage law on May 6.

They also entered into an air quality facility pilot agreement by and between the city of Sidney, county of Shelby, Sidney City School District and Cargill on May 6 for the issuance of $75 million in Ohio Air Quality Development Authority State of Ohio Exempt Facilities Revenue Bonds.

The commissioners approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $361,552.45 on May 6, $803,907.57 on May 13, $1,168,760.64 on May 20 and $615,324.82 on May 27.

They transferred sales tax revenue of $151,091.23 from the General Fund to Engineer’s Fund and transferred sales tax revenue of $151,091.23 from General Fund to Capital Improvement Fund on May 20.