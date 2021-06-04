Enneking resigns from Minster Council

MINSTER – Minster Village Council heard at their meeting Tuesday that a Council member will be resigning and that residents will need to conserve water starting this weekend.

Paul Enneking said he will be resigning from Council on June 30 because he is relocating to Dayton Ohio. Enneking was as a council member for 12 years, serving as a member of the Branding and Streets Council committees. His term was due to expire at the end of December 2021.

Village Administrator Don Harrod said residents are being asked to conserve water because of the upcoming standpipe repairs to the Ohio Street water tower, set to begin Sunday, June 6. The project is expected to take over a week and will begin with village crews draining the tower over the weekend. Then, World-Wide Industries will repair the leaking standpipe, first sand-blasting the interior of the pipe then relining the pipe. He said the work and testing of the tower will take more than a week to complete, so residents need to refrain from watering their yards, washing cars or using large amounts of water during this time. He added that they had reserves of 750,000 gallons in their other tower, so as long as residents conserve water use, there should be no problems with supply. Harrod reported that a meeting with the village and Choice One Engineering resulted in a likely plan to divert Dues Ditch storm water flow away from Diamond Estates and the Seventh Street area by the installation of two 48-inch culverts under Seventh Street, an overflow swale and additional ditching. Choice One will continue to work on finalizing the plans for the improvements.

The administrator said crews will be in this week to begin to disassemble the old North Station transformer by removing the oil, providing the village with a certificate of disposal. Once the oil is removed, he said village crews will remove some equipment from the transformers and then remove the transformer itself from the site.

Harrod also said that an $86,000 Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Nature Works Grant was submitted into the state last week. It is expected that the village will not hear if they are successful until sometime this fall.

Finally, he said the Minster Pool is now open for the summer. Hours for the pool are 1 until 9 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 1 until 5 p.m. on Saturday. In relation to that, he said they were able to hire four more employees for the pool, mostly serving as life guards.

In other business, Jamie Mummey, a member of the Paris Street Park Playground improvement project, received permission to hold a fund raising event at the park. The event is tentatively set for Sunday, Aug. 22. Mummy said they plan to have food trucks, bounce houses and music that day, along with a beer concession.

Council’s Safety Committee said they would meet at the village administration office on Monday, June 7, at 7:30 a.m. to discuss renewal of the 3 year Fire/EMS levy for Minster and Jackson Township. Council approved payment of an April invoice for $32,331.25 for legal services from Duncan and Allen. The firm is handling a lawsuit from a solar company which was released from a contract to expand the village solar field. Harrod said the attorneys are in the collection of witnesses phase until around the end of June. Council also approved paying $35,456 to Baumer Construction Inc. to repair the 1980’s era metal building at the wastewater treatment plant.

Approved was a final reading of an ordinance vacating various alleys and streets within the village of Minster to make way for a new subdivision. A second reading was approved for a project to improve Seventh Street from Main Street to past Hamilton Street in the village of Minster, Ohio.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

