1 new COVID death, 2 new hospitalizations reported in Shelby County

SIDNEY – Even though COVID-19 cases continue to decline, one new death and two new hospitalizations caused by the disease were reported in Shelby County in the past week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,735 cases of COVID-19 with 158 hospitalizations and 94 deaths during the pandemic. Two new hospitalizations and one new death were reported since last week.

There are 4,599 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 42 active cases – down from the 49 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,103,380 cases of COVID-19 with 59,412 hospitalizations, 8,161 intensive care admissions and 19,923 resident deaths.

Ohio reported 490 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, which is down from the 21-day average of 716 cases.

Hospitalizations are down with 74 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 76, and intensive care admissions are down with nine reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 10.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 37 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 45.3 cases per 100,000 residents it reported last week.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 54.9 cases per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 82.3 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week.

In Shelby County, 13,821 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 28.44% of the population and up 192 people since last week. Statewide, 5,335,840 people have been vaccinated, which is 45.65% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

