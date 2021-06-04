Constitution camp planned

SIDNEY — Any third-, fourth-, or fifth-grade student who would like to learn more about the United States Constitution is invited to attend the Shelby County Liberty Group’s Constitution Camp. The one-day camp will take place June 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Calvary United Baptist Church, 9489 N. County Road 25A, Sidney.

Campers will participate in many activities including puzzles, games, word search, craft, and contests. Games will include a Constitution Bingo as well as other Constitution activities. Prizes will be awarded for these activities. Campers will receive a Constitution Activity Book geared to their level as well as a pocket United States Constitution.

Lunch will be served. At the end of the session campers will present a re-enactment of the Boston Tea Party before a final presentation of the day with Colin Claywell of the Board of Elections, speaking.

The event will be non-partisan. A $10 fee will cover cost of a T-shirt for each camper as well as lunch. To register by June 10 e-mail sidneyshelbycountylibertygroup@woh.rr.com.