Contestants for Miss Chick pageant announced

VERSAIILES — Versailles Poultry Days Inc. has announced the 11 women vying for the title of Miss Chick 2021.

The contest, sponsored by Park National Bank and Versailles Poultry Days Inc., will take place Friday, June 11, and Saturday, june 12, beginning with personal interviews on Friday and the onstage interview beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the old Versailles High School Gymnasium.

Contestants participating in the pageant are: Lauren Menke, daughter of Robert and Bethany Menke, sponsored by Orthopedic Associates of Southwest Ohio; Emma York, daughter of Chris and Lynda York, sponsored by Beau Townsend Ford; Natalie Dirksen, daughter of Clayton and Renee Dirksen, sponsored by Versailles Volleyball; Lizzy May, daughter of Bernie and Heidi May, sponsored by Phelan Insurance Agency; Kaylee Phelan, daughter of Todd and Marti Phelan, sponsored by Versailles YMCA; Madison Werner, daughter of Marla Werner, sponsored by The J&M Ranch Enterprises Inc.; Danielle Marshal, daughter of Ken and Karla Marshal, sponsored by Versailles Music Boosters; Victoria Wuebker, daughter of Alan and Sarah Wuebker, sponsored by Versailles FFA; Kyleigh Gardner, daughter of Kevin and Tracy Gardner, sponsored by Dairy King & Morries; Mordan Schlater, daughter of Dale and Kathy Schlater, sponsored by Brilliant Beginnings; and Hannah Lyons, daughter of Tim and Darlene Lyons, sponsored by Buschurs Market.

After 70 years, the Miss Chick pageant has earned its place as a community tradition. Members of the Miss Chick court promote the festival throughout their reign acting as ambassadors to the Ultimate Frisbee community that participates in the tournament held in conjunction with the festival and at several other local festivals. The court members have also participated in philanthropic events that raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Wounded Warrior Project as well as their own philanthropy event, Confident Chicks Night.

In addition to the honor of representing Poultry Days during their reign, the chosen Miss Chick will receive flowers, a plaque, crown and $1000 for herself; first runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque, and $400 for herself; and second runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque, and $200 for herself.

Contestants are judged on appearance, clothing, their poise, ability to speak and platform presence, and their personal interview. Each category is worth 25 percent of their overall score.