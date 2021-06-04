Vax-a-Million drawings continue in Ohio

SIDNEY — Ohio Vax-a-Million is a public outreach campaign and initiative to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Ohioans 18 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five $1 million prizes. Ohioans ages 12-17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win a four-year college scholarship to any Ohio state college or university. For more information and to enter visit ohiovaxamillion.com.

Vaccine providers in Shelby County this week are: Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, Wilson Health, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS pharmacies and Jackson Pharmacy & Wellness Center.

Wilson Health is offering online self-scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccination. Check availability and schedule appointments through Wilson Health’s website at https://www.wilsonhealth.org/covid-19 or TEXT vax to 484848 from your mobile phone.

Sidney-Shelby County Health Department: The Health Department is offering clinics the first and third Wednesday of every month 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and every Thursday 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. If you are interested in scheduling an appointment, visit https://shelbycounty.simplybook.me/v2/ or call 937-498-7249.

Kroger Pharmacy: All COVID-19 vaccines will require an appointment. Visit https://www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated call 866-211-5320 for vaccine availability.

Walgreens: Shedule an appointment at https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 or call 937-492-5340.

CVS Pharmacy: The vaccine will be available by appointment only. Register at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine use the CVS App, or call 800-679-9691.

Jackson Pharmacy & Wellness Center: Vaccine appointments in the pharmacy will be offered as vaccines are received. Vaccinrs by appointment only. Sign up for an appointment at http://jc-pharmacy.com/.

Walmart: Schedule an appointment at https://www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302.

Veterans can sign up for vaccines at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.

To find a vaccine provider near you, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. For those 65 and older who need transportation assistance to receive a vaccine, contact Area Agencies on Aging www.aging.ohio.gov or call 866-243-5678. If you need assistance in registering for a vaccine call 937-223-4357.

Catholic Social Services will give assistance in registering for a vaccine, call 937-498-4593.

“Thank you for your patience as we continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines for our communities,” said officials with Wilson Health, Sidney-Shelby County Health Department and Shelby County Emergency Management Agency.