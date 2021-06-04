On the agendas

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will hold a meeting on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 4:15 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The board will discuss the following:

• The annual rotation of board officers;

• To extend park hours for the Vietnam Wall/Field of Crosses event at Custenborder Field. Board action is required.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

Council will receive a presentations on projects and activities to activate the downtown and for a Sidney Alive update.

There will be a discussion on food truck regulations and also on the placement of solid waste containers.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, June 21, 2021, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, June 9m 2021m at 6 p.m. in the Workforce Hangar. Items on the agenda include approval of the school district blended learning declaration employment; accepting donations; accepting resignations; approval of summer school teachers; and approval of salary increases.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, June 9 at 7 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria. Items on the agenda include approval of graduation requirements for the Class of 2022; accept resignations; hire personnel; hire summer help; and approve temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2022.