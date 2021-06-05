125 Years

June 5, 1896

The following levies have been made by the commissioners for the ensuing year for county purposes: county deficiency and election purposes, 2.7 mills; bridge fund, 1.4 mills; children’s home, 1.5 mills; building fund, one mill; soldier’s relief, .1 mill; ditch fund, .1 mill; pike repair fund, 1.5 mills; infirmary fund, .3 mill, making in all 8.6 mills for county purposes. The total levy is 2.84 mills.

The United States Express Co. received a shipment of car containing nine horses and six men with track equipment from Baltimore this morning. The car left Baltimore yesterday noon. The horses were taken to the fairgrounds for the races next week.

Miss Ida Haslup and Miss Kate Mumford, who have been teaching in Pueblo, Colo. schools, returned last night to spend the summer vacation at home. Miss Maude Haslup, who has been attending school there during the past year, returned with them.

100 Years

June 5, 1921

John Foster, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Foster residing east of the city, is suffering from badly bruised legs, the result of being struck by a car driven by Elmer Schrider, of the Sidney Electric Company. The accident occurred in front of the Motor Inn on East Court Street yesterday afternoon.

The Monroe grocery on West Poplar street was broken into sometime last night. Entrance was gained by prying out the rear door. The cash register was riffled of a few pennies, but the safe was unmolested.

Six youngsters had a narrow escape from serious injury yesterday afternoon while playing along the canal east of the Miami avenue bridge. One of the boys dropped a lighted match into a manhole and an explosion of sewer gas followed. One of the youngsters was severely burned about the legs as the top of the manhole was blown off.

75 Years

June 5, 1946

Word from Henrotin Hospital at Chicago indicates that Postmaster William B. Swonger received a broken bone in his right heel in escaping the disastrous fire that swept the LaSalle Hotel early yesterday morning. X-rays were taken during the day yesterday.

Walter M. Eisenstein today announced plans to open a medical laboratory on the second floor at 241 ½ West Poplar street above Smith’s Electric Service. Eisenstein has had seven years experience in laboratory work, with 38 months with the U.S. Army.

County Auditor Arthur Billing released today figures covering the distribution of personal property taxes for the first half. Total amount of the distribution was $67,420, with the schools and corporations the major beneficiaries, the former receiving $22, 935, and the latter, $20,893.

50 Years

June 5, 1971

Joseph Collier Stickler of St. Joseph, Ill, formerly of Shelby County, will be awarded a doctor of philosophy degree in chemistry at the June 19 commencement exercises at the University of Illinois.

Dr. Stickler is a 1960 graduate of Fairlawn High School and a 1964 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University. He received his master’s degree in chemistry at the University of Illinois in 1967.

ANNA-The new president of the Anna Kiwanis Club is James Knott, who along with the other new officers will take over duties October 1.

Other officers are Dale Schaffer, first vice president; Phil Cornett, second vice president; Ron Nufrio, secretary, and Tom Finkenbine, treasurer.

25 Years

June 5, 1996

BOTKINS-With weather forecasts for the weekend predicting showers and thunderstorms, organizers of the 1996 Botkins Carousel contend it won’t dampen this community’s annual June weekend extravaganza or its theme of “Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows.”

With IUE leaders saying passage is critical to preserve local jobs; workers at Copeland Corp. were scheduled to vote today and Thursday on the latest tentative contract agreement.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

