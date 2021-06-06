Corpus Christi procession held

The Holy Angels Corpus Christi procession walks up South Main Avenue on Sunday, June 6. Corpus Christi means “body of Christ” in Latin. The Feast of Corpus Christi will be held on Tuesday, June 8. The procession began at Holy Angels Catholic Church. It turned left on West Poplar Street and came back to the church on South Ohio Avenue. The procession stopped in front of the Right to Life of Shelby County store to pray.

