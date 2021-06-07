Chloe, left, 6, and Layla, 4, White, both of Jackson Center, enjoy the Dinosaur ride at the 2021 Jackson Center Community Days on Saturday, June 5. Chloe and Layla are the daughters of Tyler and Mackenzie White.

Stephanie Dembski, Shelby Co Sheriff’s Office, demonstrates the ability of Arko to catch and hold a suspect. Arko is a Belgium Malinois from the Preble Co Sheriff’s Office. Arko is trained by Preble Co Deputy Sheriff, Matt Lunsford. The demonstration was held at the 2021 Jackson Center Community Days on Saturday, June 5.

Konner Werling, 5, of Centerville, enjoys a ride on the “Hillbilly Train” at the 2021 Jackson Center Community Days on Saturday, June 5. Konner is the son of Jamie Blevins and Ryan Werling.

David Shepard, of Lima, sits in the driver’s seat of his 1963 Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible on display at the JC Community Days Car Show on Saturday, June 5.

Hunter Certain, of Lima, shows his 1979 Chevy Impala at the JC Community Days Car Show on Saturday, June 5.

Riding the rides at the 2021 Jackson Center Community Days on Saturday, June 5.

1955 Chevy Belair owned by Lonnie Mosley of East Liberty on display at the JC Community Days Car Show Saturday, June 5.

A 1939 Oldsmobile owned by Pete Hatfield, of Anna, on display at the JC Community Days Car Show on Saturday, June 5.

Marian Gregory, left, 9, and Blake Carless, 5, both of Jackson Center, try their skills at the “Water Gun Fun” booth at the 2021 Jackson Center Community Days on Sunday, June 6. They are the daughters of Adam and Lisa Nagel.

The Jackson Center American Legion leads the Jackson Center Community Days Parade on Sunday, June 6.

Jackson Center Boy Scouts of America in the Jackson Center Community Days Parade on Sunday, June 6.

Amelia Forsyche, 5, of Jackson Center, takes a ride on a pony at the Jackson Center Community Days on Saturday, June 5. Amelia is the daughter of Joe Forsyche and Micky Hicks.

The Jackson Center High School Band marches in the Jackson Center Community Days Parade on Sunday, June 6.

Blake Sosby, 5, of Wapakoneta, scrambles for candy at the Jackson Center Community Days Parade on Sunday, June 6. Blake is the daughter of Tyler and Heather Sosby.

The Jackson Center fire department ladder truck in the Jackson Center Community Days Parade on Sunday, June 6.

The Shelby Co Republican Party float in the Jackson Center Community Days Parade on Sunday, June 6.

The Shelby Co Sheriff’s Office Dare Program float in the Jackson Center Community Days Parade on Sunday, June 6.

Sam Copeland leads The Shelby Co Antique Power Association in the Jackson Center Community Days Parade on Sunday, June 6.

The Jackson Center Community Days Parade on Sunday, June 6.

The Jackson Center Community Days Parade on Sunday, June 6.

The Botkins High School Band in the Jackson Center Community Days Parade on Sunday, June 6.

Jackson Center Community Days Parade on Sunday, June 6.

Jackson Center Community Days Parade on Sunday, June 6.