Minster boys earn D-III state track title

The Minster Wildcats boy’s track team stands on the winners podium with the Division III state champion trophy in Westerville on Saturday, June 5.

Minster boys track athletes hoist the Division III team state championship trophy shortly after being awarded the trophy on Saturday at Westerville North High School. The Wildcats accrued enough points in late races to edge McDonald by two points for the Div. III boys team title. It’s the first state title in program history and the school’s 38th team title. The Minster Wildcats boy’s track team stands on the winners podium with the Division III state champion trophy in Westerville on Saturday, June 5.