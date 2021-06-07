Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter

SIDNEY – A woman who is accused of selling fentanyl that caused a man’s overdose death was indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge by the Shelby County grand jury.

Mary Ann Thompson, 41, at large, was indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony. She reportedly sold Donald White fentanyl on Feb. 25 that caused his overdose death.

Other indictments included:

• Caleb R. Hewitt, 20, of Sidney, was indicted on charges of trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony.

Hewitt reportedly prepared 1,000 to 5,000 grams of marijuana for transport and distribution, knowing it was intended for sale or resale, while in the vicinity of a juvenile on Nov. 30, 2020. He also reportedly possessed bags used for storing, transporting and abusing marijuana.

• Keagan Donaldson, 32, of Sidney, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony.

Donaldson reportedly possessed 1 to 5 grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone and bags used for storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine, fentanyl and oxycodone on May 28. He also reportedly tried to destroy methamphetamine, fentanyl and oxycodone pills during a stop to impair their availability as evidence.

• Stephen Matthew Hall, 41, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, counterfeiting, a fourth degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony.

Hall reportedly possessed 3 to 15 grams of methamphetamine, counterfeit bills and bags used for storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine on May 27.

• Dejuan Edwards, 47, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony.

Edwards reportedly possessed a loaded Ruger SR40c semi-automatic pistol under the front passenger seat of his vehicle on May 18. He is accused of possessing a .22 caliber revolver while under disability, having previously been convicted of second degree homicide in the Michigan Third Judicial Circuit Court.

Grand jurors specified the Ruger SR40c semi-automatic pistol and ammunition was used in a manner to commit or facilitate the commission of a felony offense and is subject to forfeiture.

• Jashon Stinson, 34, of Lima, was indicted on charges of trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and driving under a suspended license for default in payment of child support, an unclassified misdemeanor.

Stinson reportedly prepared 200 to 1,000 grams of marijuana for transport and distribution, knowing it was for sale or resale, while in the vicinity of a school on May 10. He also reportedly possessed a baggie used for storing, transporting and abusing marijuana. Additionally, he is accused of operating a motor vehicle upon a public road while being under suspension for default in payment of child support.

• Dianne Monique Harriell-Blair, 34, at large, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony.

Harriell-Blair reportedly possessed 3 to 15 grams of methamphetamine and a baggie used for storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine on Aug. 27, 2020.

• Heather Meeks, 30, of Sidney, was indicted on three charges of endangering children, each of which is a fourth degree felony.

Meeks reportedly abused a 6-year-old, an 8-year-old and an 11-year-old child on May 13. She previously was convicted on Feb. 18, 2020, of endangering children.

• Alexander F. McCoy, Sr., 24, of Sidney, was indicted on two charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, both of which are fourth degree felonies.

McCoy reportedly had a loaded Hi-Point JHP .45 ACP and a loaded Hi-Point C9 9mm within his reach while inside a motor vehicle on April 24. Grand jurors specified that both firearms were used in a manner to commit or facilitate the commission of a felony offense and are subject to forfeiture.

• Branten L.R. Arnett, 21, at large, was indicted on three charges of trafficking in drugs, one of which is a fourth degree felony and two of which are fifth degree felonies.

Arnett reportedly sold or offered to sell marijuana on May 13 and Sept. 1, 2020. He reportedly offered to sell marijuana in the vicinity of a juvenile on July 10, 2020.

• Arnel A. Murphy, 51, at large, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear, a fourth degree felony.

Murphy reportedly failed to report to a status conference on May 27 in Shelby County Common Pleas Court after having been released on his own recognizance on March 30. He was scheduled to be in court on two charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both of which are fourth degree felonies.

• Jonathan Medina, 33, of Columbus, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear, a fourth degree felony.

Medina reportedly failed to report to a status conference on May 28 after having been released on his own recognizance on April 22. He was scheduled to be in court on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.

• Caleb J. Lopez, 25, of Lima, was indicted on two charges of aggravated possession of drugs and one charge of possessing criminal tools, each of which are fifth degree felonies.

Lopez reportedly possessed amphetamine, dexmethylphenidate and a bag used for storing, transporting and abusing Schedule II drugs on Aug. 24, 2020.

• Jeremy Alexander, 39, of Xenia, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, obstructing official business, a second degree misdemeanor, and driving under a suspended license for default in payment of child support, an unclassified misdemeanor.

Alexander reportedly possessed methamphetamine and a pipe used for storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine on May 25. He also reportedly refused to provide identification to Sidney police officers and refused to comply with instructions given by an officer. Additionally, he is accused of operating a motor vehicle upon a public road while being under suspension for default in payment of child support.

• Michael Dotson, 45, of DeGraff, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both of which are fifth degree felonies.

Dotson reportedly possessed methamphetamine and a baggie for storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine on Sept. 21, 2020.

• Jennifer Renae Helmer, 32, of Celina, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony.

Helmer reportedly received and retained a license plate on April 30 that she knew or had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

