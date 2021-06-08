125 Years

June 8, 1896

The parade the Sidney Driving Club made Saturday afternoon was a grand success. The parade, which was made from the fairgrounds and around the public square, was headed by the Klute band, followed by the majority of the stockholders of the club in carriages. The first race will be held tomorrow afternoon.

——

Commencement exercises of the Catholic schools will be held in the Holy Angels church the evening of June 26. There are two graduates, Harry Collins and Leo Madigan.

——

Mayor Nessler yesterday afternoon appointed Andy Gudenkauf and George W. Covil as special policeman this week on account of the races. Night Policeman O’Leary will serve during the day time this week and Gudenkauf and Covil will be on duty during the night.

100 Years

June 8, 1921

At a meeting of the board of directors of the Sidney County Club held last evening, new officers and committee chairmen were elected for the year. H.L. Rice was named president; Tom Studevant, secretary; Roy Carothers, treasurer; Ben Higgins, grounds committee; V.E. Watkins, house and entertainment; Cable Wagner, tennis, and Mrs. Roy Klipstine, dance and music.

——

During the past few days, the City Restaurant, which has been conducted by Roy Sarver for the past several years, has undergone a complete change. The old restaurant furniture and fixtures have been removed, and entirely new cafeteria fixtures installed. Mr. Sarver says he will be open for business Friday morning.

——

Officers were elected when the Young Women’s Auxiliary met last evening in the parlor at the M.E. Church. Miss Lola Stewart was named president; Miss Helen Michael, vice president; Mrs. Sam Hetzler, secretary, and Mrs. George Loudenback, treasurer.

75 Years

June 8, 1946

The public opening of the city pool yesterday was a decided success, with nearly 300 bathers enjoying the facilities and hundreds of others visiting the pool during the afternoon and evening, according to Pool Manager Webster Geib. Four lifeguards assisting at the pool are; James Troester, Dee Dillion, Richard Slagel, and Sara Bess Loudenback.

——

Representatives of the Sidney public school teachers met with two school board members Saturday to present salary resolutions previously adopted unanimously by two teacher groups; asking a $250 bonus for the past teaching year; equalization of all salaries, and a $200 increase for the next teaching year. Thomas L. Presser, president of the high school teachers, and Mrs. May K. Heck, president of the elementary group, presented the resolutions to the Board President Joseph B. Cook, and Wayne Bertsch.

50 Years

June 8, 1971

A Sidney teenager was one of the 2,300 youths from all parts of the country to meet with President Nixon on the White House lawn recently.

The elite gathering was for all presidents of each post of Explorer’s Clubs. The president of the Miami Valley Council Exploring Division, BSA, is Stacy Brooks. Brooks left for Washington June 1 and returned Sunday.

——

HOUSTON-Fans of the Cincinnati Reds know most of the statistics in what is turning out to be a disastrous year for the defending National League champions.

Here’s another one: Shut out only once all last season, the Reds have been blanked seven times so far this year. The latest example was Tuesday night against the Houston Astros and Don Wilson, a pitcher does his best work against Cincinnati.

——

The city planning commission approved a preliminary pilot plan for a new subdivision by Mid-Continent Properties, Inc. at a session Tuesday night.

Commission members reviewed the proposed subdivision for about ten minutes at the public session before okaying it. The new development, which is located east of State Route 47 and south of Dingman Slagel Road, will be known as Riverbend Hill.

25 Years

June 8, 1996

An excited, jubilant Tom Frantz of Sidney waved all along the way Friday morning as he carried the Olympic torch for a half mile along U.S. 22 near the village of Hopkinsville north of Cincinnati.

The throngs of cheering spectators included Frantz’s own support group of an estimated 75 family members, friends, and well wishers.

——-

The Shelby County Firefighters Association learned during their May meeting that they will take an active part in this year’s Shelby County Fair.

Volunteers are needed to maintain the trailer during Can Day at the fair. Volunteers will need to weigh cans and put them into the trailer.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

