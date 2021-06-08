Man charged with bringing meth into jail sentenced to prison

SIDNEY – A man who was charged with bringing methamphetamine into the Shelby County Jail was sentenced to 18 months in prison in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Judge James F. Stevenson sentenced Nathan G. Street, 35, to 18 months in prison on an amended charge of attempted illegal conveyance of a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, a fourth degree felony. Street previously was charged with illegal conveyance of a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge April 21.

After his release from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Street will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

Street was granted credit for 85 days served in jail.

• Devon Parsley, 18, of Sidney, was ordered to serve five years of probation on an amended charge of attempted aggravated vehicular assault, a fourth degree felony. He previously was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, a third degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge April 19.

Along with probation, Parsley had his driver’s license suspended for two years, was ordered to successfully complete drug and alcohol treatment, was ordered to obtain his GED diploma and was ordered to pay the cost of prosecution and any supervision fees.

• Michael R. Brulez, 33, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, was ordered to serve five years of probation on an amended charge of attempted failure to comply with the signal of a police officer, a fourth degree felony. Brulez, who previously was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of an officer, a third degree felony, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge April 19.

Along with probation, Brulez was ordered to successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, had his driver’s license suspended for three years, was ordered to pay $3,195.23 in restitution to R.B. Jergens Contractors, of Vandalia, and was ordered to pay the cost of prosecution and any supervision fees.

• Daniel C. Strunk, 36, of Piqua, was ordered to serve five years of probation on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both of which are fifth degree felonies. As part of a plea deal, a charge of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, was dismissed.

Along with probation, Strunk was ordered to successfully complete treatment at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center or another community based correctional facility. He also must pay the cost of prosecution and any supervision fees.

• Taylor C. Miller, 23, was ordered to successfully complete treatment at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for a probation violation stemming from a charge of theft, a fifth degree felony.

Miller’s community control sanctions also were continued, and she was ordered to pay costs.

By Kyle Shaner

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

