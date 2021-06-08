Summer reading clubs open for registration at Piqua Library

PIQUA — Patrons of the Piqua Public Library can sign-up for Summer Reading Clubs.

There are four separate programs this year. The Children’s Department is hosting a program for preschool-aged children and their families and a different program for children who have completed kindergarten through the eighth grade. Both Children’s Department programs run through Aug. 28th.

The teen and adult summer reading programs will use the Collaborative Summer Reading theme of Tails and Tales. The teen program is for students going into the seventh grade to seniors in high school. The program runs through Aug. 27. The adult summer reading program is open to patrons over the age of eighteen. The program runs through Aug. 28.

Patrons can participate in only one Summer Reading Club. Those whose age or grade overlaps between two programs may choose which club they would like to join. The themes for the clubs are:

• Take Me Away: The Children’s Department summer reading club, Take Me Away, has suitcases, boarding passes, and passports ready for a summer of adventure! A trip through Hobbledehoy International Airport will be packed with activities, prizes, and fun!

• A Pigeon A Day: The Children’s Department summer reading club, A Pigeon A Day, is available for preschool-aged children’s families. This club pulls into the bus terminal with activities and a flapping good time for all!

• Tails and Tales (Teen): The teen summer reading program will use the Collaborative Summer Reading theme of Tails and Tales. Patrons will receive a folder full of activities, including bingo, reading logs, and take and make challenges. There will be a few outdoor programs, including a sidewalk chalk art challenge, that teens must pre-register for. Fun prizes will be awarded to patrons who complete different challenges. Two prizes are tickets to Kings Island and Scene 75.

• Tails and Tales (Adult): The adult summer reading program will use the Collaborative Summer Reading theme of Tails and Tales. Patrons will fill out a form in person or online and be entered in drawings for several $25 gift cards. A grand prize of a $100 Kroger gift card will be awarded in a drawing of all entries at the end of the program.