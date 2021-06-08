Spruce Ave. Bridge improvement virtual open house is ongoing

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is holding a virtual open house on the Spruce Avenue Bridge improvements that is ongoing from June 4 to July 22.

The city of Sidney, in coordination with ODOT, is proposing to improve the Spruce Avenue Bridge in Clinton Township, Shelby County, according to a city of Sidney press release. Improvements include replacing the existing bridge and necessary approach and intersection work to accommodate the increase in vertical clearance over the CSX railroad.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, this meeting will be held online at www.publicinput.com/SHE114201 . The meeting will be held in a virtual open house style format from Friday, June 4 to July 22, 2021. All materials will be available on the website above so they can be viewed, and your comments submitted, at your convenience.

The purpose of the virtual open house is to provide information about the project and proposed improvements and gather your input before making decisions.

Individuals who may require interpretation or translation services or a reasonable accommodation to participate in this meeting should contact Randy Magoto at 937-498-8717 or RMagoto@sidneyoh.com. Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, sex, age, national origin, or disability. In addition, if you do not have internet access and would like these materials mailed to you or need special meeting assistance, please contact Magoto.

Questions and comments can be submitted on the project website and by mail, email, or phone.

Comments received by July 22, 2021, will be compiled and posted on the website.

Pictured is a map of the project area of the proposed improvement for the Spruce Avenue Bridge in Clinton Township, Shelby County.