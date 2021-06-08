The freedom of cordless

Sidney firefighter Josh Strawser, of Greenville, uses a brand new cordless spreader to pop open a car’s hood during tool orientation at Wreckers Towing and Transport on Stolle Avenue. Older models of spreaders require thick cords that can get in the way during a rescue. Firefighters also practiced using a new ram, cutter and struts. Struts are used to secure vehicles to prevent them from moving or falling over. The ram can be used to push a dashboard up if it has been pushed down trapping someone. The cutter is like a super powered scissors that can cut through tough material. The orientation was done on Tuesday, June 8.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News