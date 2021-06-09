Samaritan Works announces drawing winner

SIDNEY — SamaritanWorks has announced the winner of its ammo/cash fund raising event. A choice of 1,000 rounds of 9mm ammo or $500 cash was awarde.

Winner Kent Laughman was the winner of the drawing. He chose the 1,000 rounds of ammo as his prize.

The organization had a good response to the fundraising event. They expressed thanks to all who participated.

The group’s next fundraiser will be a pulled pork dinner from Davis meats. Tickets will be available in June until July 17.

Samaritan Works Inc. is a non-profit, faith-based recovery program supported by Shelby County United Way, individuals and churches and Corporate funding. All proceeds go directly into our organization to support those coming out of alcohol or drug addictions. There are two sober living homes for adult men and women and a graduate house. Samaritan Works has provided recovery services for the community for 17 years.

To find out more about the recovery program, contact Director Sheila Lundy at 937-638-1265 or Emily Roesser at 937-638-4545. The office is located at 315 E. Court St. Unit 1, Sidney.