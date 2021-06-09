Law director announces his retirement

SIDNEY — Sidney Law Director Jeff Amick, who has served the city since December 2011, has announced his retirement, effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Amick will retire with more than 40 years of public service. During his distinguished career, he has served residents and governmental entities in Darke, Preble and Shelby Counties.

Amick began his career in public service when he sought and was elected to the position of law director for the city of Greenville, Ohio. He continued that part-time position until he was selected to serve as the full-time law director in Sidney.

Amick was also involved in a private law practice during his tenure with the city of Greenville. He also provided legal services to various municipalities and school districts in Darke and Preble Counties.

Amick resides in Greenville with his wife Diane. Together they have three adult children and five grandchildren.

“I have been greatly honored to be employed by the city of Sidney for the past 10 years. During those years I have come to know Sidney as a welcoming community of vision and progress. Upon my retirement I will miss the opportunity to be of public service, but most of all I will miss the wonderful and talented people with whom I have been associated during my tenure in Sidney,” Amick said in a city of Sidney press release.

“Jeff and I share our admiration for Mark Twain,” Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst said in the release. “One of Twain’s musings pretty well sums up how Jeff has lived his life: ‘Do the right thing. It will gratify some and astonish the rest.’”

“Jeff has provided trusted legal advice, wise counsel and valued recommendations during his tenure with the city of Sidney,” Barhorst continued. “His positive attitude and infectious sense of humor will be missed tremendously. I know I speak on behalf of all members of City Council, past and present, in wishing Jeff well in this next phase of his life, which will likely involve spoiling grandchildren.”

City Council is currently seeking qualified candidates for the law director position. Persons interested in learning more about the opening should visit www.sidneyoh.com/Jobs.aspx.