125 Years

June 10, 1896

At their meeting last night members of council gave first reading to an ordinance that would make it unlawful for anyone to ride a bicycle on the sidewalks and the public square without a bell or whistle. The fine was fixed at $10 and costs of prosecution.

——

W.H. Wagner has a display of hollow ware manufactured by the Wagner Manufacturing company which was awarded a medal at the World’s Fair in 1893. The medal is also on exhibition.

100 Years

June 10, 1921

With the filing of the petition of Joseph A. Clem at the last minute last night, there are three candidates for the Democratic nomination for mayor of Sidney. Charles H. Hess and E. E. Troute had earlier filed their petitions for the office. Another later filer was Damon Quinn, whose petition for mayor was filed by the Republican committee. The only other contest for the primary will be for city auditor on the Democratic ticket, between Mrs. Hudson Gartley and Henry Shafer.

——

Urging early enrollment in the county normal school at Anna for next fall, W.E. Partington, county superintendent, noted that the county board of education has requested the department to continue the normal at Anna next year. Whether the request is granted will depend upon the number of students desiring to attend.

75 Years

June 10, 1946

Bids for the construction and installation of operating equipment for the proposed incinerator were opened yesterday noon in the office of the service director by the board of control, with six different companies making offers on the four provisions in the contract. Formal acceptance of the bids will be announced at a later date, pending further study by the board.

——

Frank Courter was resting comfortably today at Wilson Memorial hospital with severe chest injuries, but no broken bones, after the truck he was driving was involved in an accident with a city bus in front of the hospital about 1 p.m. yesterday. No one on the bus was injured in the accident, when the truck struck the rear of the other vehicle.

——

Every daughter of the St. Remy parish at Russia, who has devoted her life to the Catholic sisterhood during the period of Father Francis Ratterman’s pastorate there, returned home on Sunday to honor the beloved priest on the 25th anniversary of his spiritual council in the community. Twenty sisters returned – some from as far as the state of Missouri.

50 Years

June 10, 1971

Ground was to be broken this afternoon for construction of a new Holiday Inn Motel on a five-acre tract north of Home’s Restaurant. The location is near the State Route 47-Interstate 75 interchange. The 103-unit motel is being built by Sidney Holiday Inn, Inc.

Seymour Romanoff of Springfield is president of the corporation. The developers hope to open by Jan. 1, 1972. Romanoff estimated the project at $1.25 million.

——

WASHINGTON – A national drive to memorialize Vince Lombardi, the football coach who became a symbol of achieving excellence through hard work and total dedication was launched Wednesday by President Richard M. Nixon.

25 Years

June 10, 1996

Some 350 youngsters completed the ninth annual Water Safety Week program sponsored by The Sidney Daily News in conjunction with the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA.

——

LOS ANGELES – After wasting his first two major league doubles, Hideo Nomo nearly wasted eight strong innings against the Cincinnati Reds. “I was happy we were able to come back,” Nomo said through an interpreter. “Hopefully, we can win all the games I pitch.”

______________________________________

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-6.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

