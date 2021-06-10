Big Brothers Big Sisters gears up for annual Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County will be launching ducks down the river soon.

The 15th Annual Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K is coming up on Thursday, June 17 at Tawawa Park in Sidney. Ducks can still be adopted and registration is still open for the 5K event. Ducks can be adopted for $5 each or a total of six for $25 and those who adopt ducks have the chance to win $1,000 as well as other prizes. To adopt a duck, visit www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org or swing by the Sidney office located at 121 E. North St.

The 5K is part of the Shelby County 5K Tour. The 5K registration begins at 7 p.m. at Tawawa Park’s Geib Pavilion, and the evening race is set to start at 8:15 p.m. The adopted ducks will be launched into the creek at approximately 7:30 p.m. at Tawawa Park’s Mosquito Creek near Geib Pavilion. This year’s major sponsors include: 105.5 TAM FM, J & J Enterprises, Sidney Body Carstar, Piqua Carstar, Troy Carstar and PlyGem.

All money raised from the Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County.

Big Brothers Big Sisters mission is to create and support one to one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. For more information about becoming a volunteer, event sponsor, donor, or utilizing the agency for a child in need of a mentor, please call the local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency at 937-492-7611. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a United Way Agency and an affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.