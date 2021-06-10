Auglaize County Historical Society launches campaign for improvements

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society invites area individuals and businesses to participate in its current Capital Campaign to raise $75,000 for building repairs at its four sites in the county.

The campaign has already raised $14,150 toward this goal.

The Historical Society owns the 1861 Wapakoneta Museum, Daniel Mooney Museum, Olive Branch Methodist Church, and Gary Log House, Dammeyer Log Smokehouse and Gate House.

In 2020, an award from the national Museum Assessment Program funded site visits and assessments of the structures at the four sites. This work was performed by ArSee Engineers, Indianapolis, whose portfolio includes the Indiana State House. ArSee visited in the fall of 2020, ultimately producing a detail report specifying repairs needed.

For example, the professional assessment of the Gary Log House revealed log deterioration issues because of poor drainage around the rear chimney. The drainage issues and these logs will be repaired — replaced only if needed — as part of the current campaign. The total cost for the Gary Log House alone is $43,000. Other repairs include rafters at the Olive Branch Church, masonry at Wapakoneta, plaster at Mooney, etc., generating the total goal of $75,000.

“We know that the Gary Log House holds a special place in the hearts of Auglaize County residents because of its location at the fairgrounds. We annually see hundreds of visitors during the fair. We hope that the important story this building tells about the settlement of Auglaize County inspires local residents to donate toward its much-needed repair,” Historical Society Administrator Rachel Barber said.

Donations toward repairing this building are appreciated and are fully tax-deductible. The Historical Society is in process of establishing an online giving protocol, but donations may also be send to 206 W. Main St., Wapakoneta, OH 45895.

Founded in 1963, the Auglaize County Historical Society collects, preserves, interprets, and shares the history of Auglaize County and its people through exhibits, programs, and publications.

For more information about this campaign or the Auglaize County Historical Society, contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 419-738-9328. The Auglaize County Historical Society is also on Facebook.