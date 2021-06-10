Columbia Sheep Show comes to Sidney

Competing in the Columbia sheep junior fitting contest are, left to right, Maesyn Thiesen, of Sauk Centre, Minn., Morgan Davis, 10, of Hinkley, Ill., and Kenadi Bredahl, of Berthold, N.D. The contest was part of the National Columbia Sheep Show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, June 9. The show will continue through Saturday, June, 12 at 10 a.m. when the National Sale starts. The show is open to the public with no entry fee. Morgan is the daughter of Manda and John Davis.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News