125 Years

June 11, 1896

The Spider baseball club of this city has been organized with the following members; Roy Carothers, manager; Joseph Brandt, captain; Louis Kingseed, Walter Calland, Herman Kaser, Frank Bender, Charles Royon, Clint Keplinger, Will Casey, and Will Gilfillen. The club will play its initial game with the Piqua club at Piqua next Friday.

——-

W. D. Davies, of this city; R.D. Mede, of Anna; Phillip Sheets of Botkins, and M.D. Burk, of Pemberton, went to St. Louis yesterday to attend the Republican National Convention.

100 Years

June 11, 1921

An ordinance providing for the establishment of the position of city engineer and for assistants in the department of public service was approved by city council at its meeting last night. The engineer’s salary was fixed at $1,800 per year. The director of public service was also authorized to employ an electrical engineer to prepare plans and specifications for lighting the public streets and alleys of the city.

——

Members of the senior and junior classes at Holy Angels High school presented a program in the auditorium at Sidney High school last evening as part of the annual commencement exercise at the school. Member of the senior class are: Misses Anna Schaub, Elizabeth Zimmerman; Messers William Mayer, Lawrence Sherman, Waldo Patton, and Albert Anthony.

75 Years

June 11, 1946

Interest in the East Salem school district case, decided in favor of the county board of education earlier this week, was heightened today with the filing of a motion for a new trial. Judge D.F. Mills dismissed the cause for action which would have prevented dissolution of the East Salem school district. The case was originally filed Oct. 1, 1944, after action on the proposal which would have divided the East Salem district between Jackson Center and Perry township school districts.

——

New developments in Ohio Farming and new methods of teaching highlighted the annual conference of vocational agriculture teachers held in Columbus and attended by the following from Shelby county: G. S. Guiler, Anna-Fort Loramie; G.W. Winkle, Houston; D.E. Holt, Jackson Center, and H.E. Slager, Sidney.

——

Organization of the Sidney Lady Shriners was completed at a dinner meeting held last evening in the Slagle tea room on North Ohio avenue. Mrs. Russell Sinks was elected president, and Mrs. Howard Kauffman was named secretary and treasurer.

50 Years

June 11, 1971

Gary Cook, a 21-year-old Ohio State University graduate, has assumed his new duties as Shelby County 4-H agent.

Cook is replacing Gary Michael, R.R. 4, Sidney, who resigned to devote full time to a county dairy business.

——

Copeland Refrigeration Corp. announced the promotion of Spiros Jannides to the position of manager for communications and training.

Jannides joined Copeland in 1969 where he has held the position of Personnel supervisor.

—-

Adm. Elmo R. Zumwalt Jr., chief of naval operations, has abolished bell bottoms and sailor’s round hats in the most sweeping uniform change in U.S. Navy history.

25 Years

June 11, 1996

NEW YORK – It’s decision day for Marge Schott, who will receive a suspension of up to two years unless she agrees today to voluntarily give up day-to-day control of the Cincinnati Reds.

——

PHOTO – Erick Ditmer presents a petition to the Shelby County commissioners Thursday morning containing 3,475 signatures calling for the old Shelby County Children’s Home building to be spared the wrecking ball.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-7.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

