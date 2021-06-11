Search warrant nets drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash, loaded gun

JACKSON CENTER — The execution of a narcotics search warrant by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the confiscation of drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash and a loaded gun. Charges are pending as the case is currently under investigation.

According to a press release from Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, on June 10, 2021, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detective section received a call from the Illinois State Police regarding a traffic stop of a white Jeep Compass that occurred on Interstate 80 at mile marker 18. The driver of the vehicle was identified as George David Payne, of Michigan. The vehicle was a rental car and there was a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and officers found a total of 3 pounds of methamphetamine, with an approximate street value of $135,000, and 84 grams of fentanyl tablets, with an approximate street value of $12,180.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that Payne was coming from San Diego and was headed to 22150 Lock Two Road, Jackson Center, Ohio, to make the delivery of the drugs. Payne told investigators that he was getting paid $3,500 to make the delivery of the drugs. Payne was cooperative and gave investigators a complete description of the property, vehicles and the subjects residing at the residence. Payne informed officers there were weapons and vicious dogs at the residence. Payne was charged and incarcerated by Illinois State Police.

Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, based on the information provided by Payne, obtained a search warrant for the residence of 22150 Lock Two Road. The search warrant was executed without incident by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office SRT team.

While waiting for the SRT team to arrive a traffic stop was conducted by a Shelby County Deputy on a vehicle leaving the subject’s residence. The driver was identified as Barbara A. Lawrence, of Huntsville, she and the passengers were held until the SRT made entry and secured the residence. Lawrence was then brought back to the residence where it was learned she had just made a marijuana purchase of 7 grams of marijuana from one of the subjects at the residence.

The residence was found to be occupied by Juan Javier Augustine Recinos, 24, Robert John Price III, 24, and Emily Rebecca Mitchell, 21, all of the same address at 22150 Lock Two Road, Jackson Center.

Lawrence was found to have made the marijuana purchase from Recinos just prior to the SRT team and detectives arriving to serve the search warrant.

Found during the search was 21 packages of medical-grade marijuana, totaling approximately 27 ounces with a street value of $6,750, 16 empty marijuana packages consistent with the full packages, four large vacuum bags from the packaging of the marijuana bags, THC vape cartridges, THC butter, scales, drug paraphernalia, cash totaling $3,528, and a loaded gun.

All subjects were cooperative during the course of the investigation and the case will be reviewed by the Shelby County Prosecutor for the consideration of charges.

“The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will continue to take a hard stance against drug trafficking in our communities,” said Frye.

Anyone with drug tips can visit https://shelby-so-oh.zuercherportal.com/ and place an anonymous tip or can call Detective Jeff Morris at 937-494-2136.