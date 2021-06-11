Anna Board of Education

ANNA — Anna Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m. in room 209 at the middle school, Items on the agenda include board reports, open enrollment, personnel update, approval of emp0loee contracts and an executive session to discuss the employment of public employees.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

There will be two presentations, one to introduce new Sidney-Shelby County Health Department Commissioner Pamela Butler Riggs and, the second on the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) forming a Regional Transportation Planning Organization (RTPO).

Council will be introduced to three ordinances, and they are:

• To amend the 2021 pay table to increase pay for the chief probation officer per the CCA Grant;

• To amend the traffic control map to prohibit parking on certain roadways near Sidney Middle School between 2 to 4 p.m. on days school is in session to alleviate parking issues;

• To assess the cost of junk removal.

A public hearing will be held in conjunction with the introduction of an ordinance on the rezoning request of a property north of Russell Road and between Interstate 75 and St. Marys Avenue.

Council is expected to adopt the following four resolutions:

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to apply for and execute a small cities community development block grant program year 2021 allocation.

• To authorize Cundiff to submit an application to the Ohio Development Services Agency (ODSA) for funding on behalf of the city of Sidney and Shelby County under a PY21 Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) program grant.

• To authorize the establishment of a municipal court probation services fund;

• To show opposition of a provision added to the state operating budget House Bill 110 that would retroactively change a temporary state law passed last year

A discussion will be held on sucession planning.

City Council will also hold an executive session to discuss the employment of a public official/employee.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, June 14, at 7 p.m. in council chambers. Items on the agenda include an ordinance approving, adopting and enacting the 2021 Edition of the Model Ohio Municipal Code –Administration Code;an ordinance approving, adopting and enacting the 2021 Edition of the Model Ohio Municipal Code – Traffic Code; an ordinance approving, adopting and enacting the 2021 Edition of the Model Ohio Municipal Code – General Offenses Code; an ordinance authorizing the village administrator to enter into a real estate purchase agreement with Sari K. Salwani, trustee of the Sari K. Salwani Trust dated Jan. 15, 2002, and agreement with the Jackson Center Community Improvement Corporation. Reports will be given by the police department, fire department, zoning and economic development and village administrator.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday. June 30. at 6:45 p.m. In keeping with guidance limiting groups of people, the meeting will be held virtually, with staff physically present to manage the online meeting. No member of the public will be admitted to the board office without prior approval. Members of the public including the press who wish to watch or listen to the meeting may do so by joining the Zoom meeting. Instructions for joining the meeting will be posted at https://www.tcbmds.org/meeting-notices.html . The Finance Committee will meet virtually beginning at 6 p.m.

Board of Health

The SidneyShelby County Board of Health will meet Wednesday, June 16, at 7 p.m. at the health department conference room.

Items on the agenda include financial reports,public health nursing report, health cmmissioneer report and an executive session.