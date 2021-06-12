125 Years

June 12, 1896

The attendance at the races yesterday was much better than on the first day of the meeting held last year. The gate receipts were over $60 more than on the first day last year. The attendance this afternoon was very large, the number present will probably exceed 2,000 people.

——

The dedication of the Sidney Lodge L.O.O.F. new hall will take place next Thursday. The dedicating ceremonies will be held in the afternoon, when the address will be given by Grand Master, J.C. Whitaker, of Dayton. A reception will be held in the evening.

——

The first rendition of the “Mystic Midgets,” given under the auspices of the Women’s Relief Corps, was made last evening at the armory. Something over 300 people were in attendance. The cast is made up of 85 young boys and girls. It will be repeated tonight and again Saturday afternoon.

100 Years

June 12, 1921

A large hole washed in the west end of the conservancy dam at Lockington over the weekend. The washout was not the result of high water, but resulted from water running along the top of the dam where work is being carried on.

——

Organization of a Sidney unit of National Council of Catholic Men was effected at a meeting held last evening at Holy Angels church. Rev. Father Fortman was named honorary president, Louis R. Wagner, Active president; Charles M. Wyman, vice president’ Ben B. Amann, treasurer, and Robert Schneider, secretary.

——

Formal opening of the electrically illuminated tennis courts at the Country Club will take place tomorrow evening. The tennis committee has been fortunate in securing Frank Kronauge, amateur champion of Montgomery county, and Harry Stahl, captain of the Ohio State University tennis team, to play an exhibition match for the occasion.

75 Years

June 12, 1946

A salary increase of $100 for the teachers in the Sidney Public schools, and a proposal to submit a one-mill additional levy for four years to voters this fall, were the major items occupying the attention of members of the Sidney Board of Education at their meeting last evening approximately 25 teachers were present at the secession and commented during the discussion.

——

Lightening struck the barn on the Max Michael farm, three miles north of Hardin, shortly before 1 a.m. today, setting fire to the structure and burning it to the ground with all its contents.

——

Discussion of the bids received in the proposed city incinerator was the major item of business at the adjourned meeting of council last night. A study of the bids indicates that some items will have to be stricken out to bring the cost down to the original estimate and bond issue of $73,500.

——

Unless a supervisor can be secured within the next few days for the Anna community cannery for the current season, it will be necessary to close it this summer, it was announced today by Eugene C. Linker.

50 Years

June 12, 1971

NEW BREMEN – The crowning of Ellen Friemering was queen highlighted the opening Friday evening of the New Bremen Festival and Homecoming.

Queen Ellen, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Friemering, was crowned by Ray Stauffer, superintendent of the New Bremen school district, during the festival.

——

Valedictorian Julianne Simon and salutatorian, Marlene Seger, were among the speakers at the Fort Loramie graduation ceremony held May 28 at St. Michael Hall.

Miss Simon, who maintained a 4.0 average throughout her high school days, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Simon. She will enter Wittenberg University this fall, majoring in English.

Miss Seger is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Seger and is now employed in the office of Pioneer of Dayton.

25 Years

June 12, 1996

MAPLEWOOD – Approximately 30 years ago, the Maplewood Fire Department purchased property, once the location of the former Maplewood School, with the intention to build a new firehouse.

Plenty of years, festivals, chicken barbecues and fish fries later, that original goal is close to reality.

——

NEW YORK – After all the controversial words, Marge Schott went quietly, without a fight. The Cincinnati Reds owner, threatened with suspension by baseball’s executive council, agreed Wednesday night to give up daily control of her team through the 1998 season.

——

Public perception of downtown Sidney were discussed June 5 by Kristen Means, the coordinator of Mainstreet Sidney, in her talk to Sunset Sidney Kiwanis.

To develop curiosity Means asked several questions of the group such as:

1. What is the most popular and second most popular stores downtown?

2. Where do most people buy home furnishings?

3. What do people like most about downtown?

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-8.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org