Street project completed

NEW KNOXVILLE – The New Knoxville Council heard this week that one street project was completed and that plans were moving forward for the village’s holiday celebration.

Village Administrator Larry Kellermeyer said the $198,518 Bremen Street stormwater sewer replacement project was now complete and they were opening bids June 15 for a project to both resurface the street as well as widen it to accommodate a bike path.

He also said work was preceding on the redesign of the park on South Main Street across from the village offices. A $10,500 donation from New Bremen/New Knoxville Rotary Club paid for 75% of the cost. It is is expected to be completed in time for the village’s Independence Day celebration June 25 -26.

Council approved the beer permit for the Independence Day festival as well as the final reading of the new additions to the village zoning regulations. The new zoning regulations primarily address swimming pool installations as well as installations of solar power units.

Council then adjourned to executive session to discuss property issues. No action was taken when the returned to regular session.

The next council meeting will be held Wednesday, July 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the village administrative offices.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

