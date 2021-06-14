Anna prepares for 75th Homecoming

ANNA — A full two day Anna Homecoming Festival will be held June 18-19, 2021 in Anna.

This marks the 75th anniversary for the event, which started in 1945 to raise money towards the construction of the Grange Building which used to stand just north of the Ag Building. Although last year, 2020, would have made 75 years for the festival, 2021, will do just fine.

President Matt Bensman and the Anna Civic Association committee members are excited to get things back to normal and bring the community together again. Food and beer stands open at 5 p.m. Friday along with inflatable and mechanical rides for the kids. The Hog Roasters of Rumley will be selling pulled pork sandwiches with chips and applesauce. This year’s beer vendors include Moeller Brew Barn and Tailspin Brewing Company.

The queen pageant starts at 6 p.m. Friday in the Anna Elementary School. During the pageant, participants will go through an interview, modeling, and talent portion as part of the event. They are also part of the parade on Saturday.

There’s something for all ages. Friday’s activities also include face painting and cake wheel and from 5 to 7 p.m music by Thick and Thin, followed by a cornhole tournament starting at 6 p.m. More music will go from 9 p.m. to midnight by the Earthquakers (From Erie, Pennsylvania). They are a high energy rock cover band that has been playing together for 25 years..

A few new items this year include:

• The Anna FFA will be having a farm olympics competition from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., $1 per attempt.

• On Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. local businesses and vendors will have booths near the north parking lot. Be sure to stop by and support the local businesses.

• The Anna Scouts will have games and activities for kids to partake in.

The Rumbling Rocket 5K kicks off the Saturday festivities at 8:30 a.m. starting at the Anna High School Vo Ag building and a kid’s fun run will start thereafter at 9 a.m. There will be a volleyball tournament starting at 9 a.m. and the parade begins at 11:30 a.m. Grand marshals for this year’s parade will be the 2019 state football championship team.

Food and beer stands and the rides open at noon along with The Hog Roasters of Rumley’s pulled pork and face painting.

A Punt, Pass, & Kick competition begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m. The competition is divided into age groups: 9 years and under, 10-14, 15 years and older, $3 per attempt.

From 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Will Inman will perform. Continuing during the afternoon will be face painting, cake wheel and rides.

The band High Water, will play from 5 to 7 p.m and (KATO) Kevin & The Others will perform thereafter from 8 p.m. to midnight. KATO is a popular local band from Fort Loramie.

The raffle drawing will be held Saturday at 8:45 p.m.

For additional information, check out their Facebook page, Anna Homecoming Festival.