6 vie for queen’s crown

ANNA — Six contestnats are vying for the Anna Homecoming queen’s crown. The pageant will be held Friday, June 18, at 6 p.m. at Anna Elementary School.

This year’s theme is “Girl Power!”

The master of ceremony for the pageant is Kevin Frazier-Jones. The pageant organizer is Kamille Lambert.

Contestants for the pageant are:

• Madison Jeffries is the daughter of Amy and Randy Esser. Her escort is Brandon Axe, son of Jenny and Chris Axe. Her sponsor is Wells Brothers.

• Claire Aiken is the daughter of Leslie Aiken and Jessie Aiken. Her escort is Alex Gullett, son of Shelia and Shawn Gullett. Her aponsor is Cassanos.

• Lauren Thornhill is the daughter of Ron and Carin Thornhill. Her escort is Grant Wolters, son of Angie and Bill Wolters. Her sponsor is Fultz Flooring.

• Lenna Rowland is the daughter of Tiffany and John Rowland. Her escort is Hayden Huelskamp, son of Tonya and Chad Huelskamp. Her sponsor is Logan’s Recycling.

• Kennedy Brewer is the daughter of Kristi and Dennis Bernini. Her escort is Hayden Schmidt, son of Jennifer Pulfer and Bill Schmidt. Her sponsor is Chilly Jillys.

• Gracie Russell is the daughter of Jodie and Eric Russell. Her escort is Colby Jeffries, son of Amy and Randy Esser. Her sponsor is Imaging Custom Embroidery and Printing.

All the contestants will be seniors at Anna High School this fall and are members of the Class of 2022.

Admission to the pageant is $5.