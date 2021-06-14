Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight Saturday

SIDNEY — A Sidney motorcyclist was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after a crash with a truck Saturday evening.

Sidney Police and Fire were dispatched on a report of crash with injuries Saturday, June 12, at 6:13 p.m. at the intersection of Russell Road at Wapakoneta Avenue. According Sidney Police Sgt. Tim Kennedy, the crash involved a white Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, driven by Noah Collins, 20, of Sidney, and a black Ford F150 truck, driven by Madison Wendel, 24, of Sidney. Wendel was traveling eastbound on Russell Road and when attempting to turn north onto Wapakoneta Avenue she failed to yield to the motorcycle, causing a collision. When officers and medics arrived on scene they found the only injuries were to Collins.

Collins was initially transported to Wilson Health by Sidney Fire and then later taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries.

Both vehicles had moderate damages and had to be towed from the scene.

At this time the crash remains under investigation, as the case is being sent to the prosecutor’s office for review on potential charges.

