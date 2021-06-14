Body found in Piqua

PIQUA — Piqua Police are investigating what is being deemed as a suspicious death where a female was found dead in a vehicle in the area of Cracker Barrel in Piqua, according to Deputy Chief Marty Grove.

Grove said that an employee of one of the adjacent businesses discovered the body after noticing some unusual insect activity around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Jeanine Andres, 61, a former Piqua resident. Grove said that the vehicle had apparently been parked in what was describe as a “remote area of the parking lot” between the Baymont Inn and Cracker Barrel, since Thursday.

Andres body was transported to the Montgomery County Morgue for an autopsy.

While the death is being investigated as “suspicious” in nature, Grove said that is standard procedure when there is no obvious cause of death.

Piqua police are continuing to investigate the incident.