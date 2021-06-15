125 Years

June 15, 1896

The name of George A. Marshall, of Sidney, is one of four that will go before the Democratic Congressional convention which opens in St. Marys today, as a candidate for Congress from this district. There is a large delegation from Shelby county present. The delegation organized this morning by electing J.D. Barnes, chairman, and W.T. Amos, secretary.

——

It was a year Sunday since Prof. Worrell came to Sidney and took charge of the Klute band as director. The members of the band commemorated the event last evening by serenading Mr. Worrell at his home on South Miami avenue.

——

Bicycle riders complain about glass and other things that obstruct their wheels being thrown in the streets. There is a law against throwing anything in the street that is dangerous to horse’s feet, or which is in any way an obstruction to travel.

——

The Prohibition central committee of the country is planning a campaign in the county for this fall.

100 Years

June 15, 1921

Milton E. Ailes, formerly of Sidney and well known here, has been elected president of the Riggs National Bank at Washington, D.C., one of the largest financial institutions in the East. Ailes began his career in Washington as a boy in the Treasury department, clearing ashes from fireplaces and polishing door knobs. In the meantime he studied finance.

——

At least Sidney is to have a place, where those who own phonographs may go and exchange records at 10 cents each. This will give all a chance to trade records they tire of for more entertaining. Roland West, of West Electric Shop, south side of the square, will be in charge of the branch of the Phonograph Record Exchange Co. of America.

——

W.B. Felton, who recently sold his farm in Orange township to Frank Wiley, has purchased the A.C. Getz home on North Ohio avenue and will move to Sidney. Mr. Getz expects to build a new home in Bon Air.

75 Years

June 15, 1946

Supervised play on Sidney’s four playgrounds will get under way tomorrow morning it was announced today by Directors Harold McDermott and Paul Watson. Five full-time supervisors will be in attendance at the playgrounds this summer and emphasis will be placed on handcraft, music, dramatics and folk dancing, in addition to regular apparatus play and athletic events.

——

Newest Townsend legislation and a discussion of the bill formed the program for the annual meeting of the Sidney Townsend Club No. 2 held Sunday at the Shelby county fairgrounds. Some 200 men and women were present for the session, including two busloads from Dayton. Merle Bragg, Democratic candidate for U.S. representative from the Fourth district was the featured speaker.

50 Years

June 15, 1971

FORT LORAMIE – St. Michael Church here will have a new priest starting with the morning masses Thursday. He’s Rev. A. Edwin Francis who will take over the duties at the large parish.

Rev. John Bracker, pastor there since 1966, will retire. The popular Rev. Bracker has plans for his retirement. He has built a cabin with two bedrooms, living room and kitchen on Eilerman’s road, near Filburns Island, next door to his brother-in-law and sister, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Mangas.

Rev. Francis, a native of Sidney, is brother of Marion Francis, Shelby County welfare director.

——

Shelby County Commissioners will open bids at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, for tearing down three structures near where a new bridge will be built on Fair Road in southwestern Sidney.

The structures are homes and buildings needed for project right-of-way. Two of them are on Fair road and one is on Fairmount drive. The latter is being torn down so that a new and better approach from the north can be made to the bridge, according to Stephen Hubbell, assistant county engineer. The new bridge, when completed, will have four lanes and sidewalks on each side. It will be approximately double the size of the existing bridge.

25 Years

June 15, 1996

After 50 years at the same downtown Sidney location, Goffena Furniture broke ground and recently began construction for its new store to be located at the intersection of Stolle Drive and Ohio 47 on the west edge of Sidney.

——-

Kelly Velikan, a Sidney native, will serve as a feature writer for Southeast Ohio Magazine. Southeast Ohio Magazine is produced and published by the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-9.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org