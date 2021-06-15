Mayor expresses thanks for pool repair

NEW BREMEN – New Bremen Mayor Bob Parker told council at its meeting Monday night that many people needed to be thanked for the timely repair of the municipal pool.

Parker said that without the help of Cotterman Roofing, Dave Goodwin and the contractors involved in repairing the pool, the pool would not have opened on time. “But June 2, after everyone took on the monumental task of repairing the pool liner and drainage pipes, the pool was opened to the public.”

In other matters, the mayor also cautioned residents to consider what they are putting in their trash for pickup. He said he had received a complaint from a neighbor that some sort of white substance was dumped on the street in front of her house, when a garbage truck had compressed the trash. Parker asked people be mindful of what they throw out, since it can affect others.

Village Administrator Brent Richter reported to council that he is still working with the EPA, without much success, in meeting new government restrictions of heavy metals coming out of the 30-40 year old wastewater treatment plant. The metals they are expected to monitor in wastewater include nickel, cadmium, lead, chromium, copper, mercury, nitrogen, ammonia and cyanide.

In other action, council approved several measures.

Approved was a first reading of an ordinance that deemed approximately $5,600 in utility accounts as uncollectible. The accounts will be turned over to the Ohio Secretary of State for collection.

Approved was a second reading of a resolution to accept the annual property, vehicle and equipment insurance renewal. Also approved was a second reading of an ordinance to amend the salary of village administrator to include a $10,000 additional stipend for his added duties of economic development. The addition of duties to the village administrator was due to the village’s decision not to fill the recently vacanted economic development coordinator position.

No action was taken on either an employee cost of living wage increase or a proposal to place a sign on the village lockkeeper’s building.

Council then went into executive session to discuss property and personnel. No action was taken when they returned to regular session.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

