125 Years

June 16, 1896

The annual report of vital statistics of the county for the fiscal year ending March 31 was completed this week. It shows the number of deaths during that period was 237. The number of births recorded was 550 and the number of marriages 226. There were 71 estates administered upon and 30 wills probated. Two refractory boys were sent to the reform school at Lancaster and six unfortunates sent to the insane asylum at Dayton.

——

Attendance at the races yesterday afternoon was much larger than the previous day and was also much larger than any day last year. The attendance this afternoon, which is the last day, is very large.

——

John W. Steil, who was in the furniture business a few years ago engaged here, has purchased the harness shop of W.F. Amend and Co., on North Miami avenue, and taken possession. Jacob Amend expects to leave in a few days for Seattle, Washington.

100 Years

June 16, 1921

A meeting of nearby residents to the North Point park, at the fork of Ohio and Wapakoneta avenues, was held at the park last evening and plans discussed for cleaning up and beautifying the park by those in the vicinity. The point was given to the city by B.P Wagner about a year ago. A North Point Park club was formed, with Karl F. Young, president; Clem Fogt, secretary, and George P. Hanaford, treasurer.

——

An estimated damage of $10,000 was done to the dam at Lockington last week, when water washed through the retaining wall and caused a large cave-in. Work at replacing the embankment is underway and should be completed within a few days.

——

A reunion of all former Sidney residents and all those who once called Shelby county home and now living in the Cleveland area, will be held at Edgewater park there on June 25. There are about 200 former residents in the Cleveland area.

75 Years

June 16, 1946

Recreation officials said today that interest in the new city swimming pool is evidenced by the fact that during the first five days the pool was open a total of 978 youngsters used the facilities. With two more days to go it appeared the goal of 1,200 swimmers per week would be easily reached.

——

The supervisors of the Shelby County Soil Conservation district made a tour of the county Thursday to study the soil types, erosion and drainage problems. Supervisors who made the study with two state officials were: E.G.F. Heintz, chairman; Raymond Buehler, W.E. Baumgardner, Edwin Pfaadt, Carl Davidson, and R.W. Munger.

——

Announcement was made today that Carl E. Young, of near Maplewood, has successfully passed the Ohio examination as a real estate salesman and will be associated with George E. Robertson in the real estate business in Sidney.

50 Years

JUNE 16, 1971

Brentlinger-Stewart Realty Company, 308 North Ohio street, in Sidney, announces the association of Daniel J. Counts with the firm as a licensed real estate salesman.

The new salesman has been associated with Pangles’ Master Market here as a meat cutter for the past six years. He is a graduate of Anna high school and an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

——

L. E. Bauer, Shelby County Probate-Juvenile Court judge, won the major prize – a 1971 Buick Skylark – at the Annual Holy Angels Parish picnic Saturday night at the fairgrounds.

25 Years

June 16, 1996

A Chinese restaurant is scheduled to open in downtown Sidney at the end of July or early August.

The former location of The White Front at 113 S. Ohio Ave. has been leased and is being remodeled for and authentic Chinese restaurant.

——-

NEW KNOXVILLE-Alice Kuck has ended a career as organist at First United Methodist Church that spanned nearly seven decades.

Mrs. Kuck began her career at the age of 9 when she started playing the reed organ during Sunday school. A year later she began teaching music and by the age of 13, she had graduated to playing organ in church.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

