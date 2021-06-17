125 Years

June 17, 1896

The district Democratic convention at St. Marys remains in session late this afternoon. Through 9 o’clock last night, 159 ballots had been taken without a nominee. The balloting was resumed this morning and on the 251st ballot taken at noon, the result was almost the same as the initial ballot taken yesterday. The outlook for an end to the convention is not in sight.

——

The exercises connected with the dedication of the new L.O.O.F. hall in this city are being held in the hall this afternoon. A large number of Odd Fellows from out of town are in attendance. This evening the members of Sidney lodge will give a reception in the hall to which all Odd Fellows and their friends are invited.

——

The ladies of the Presbyterian Church will run an excursion to the Soldiers’ home at Dayton tomorrow over the C.H. & D. Railroad. The train leaves Sidney at 6:41 a.m. and returning arrives here at 8:24 p.. Fare for the round trip is $1.25

100 Years

June 17, 1921

At an adjourned session of city council, called last night for that purpose, member heard a report on existing conditions at the water works from Mr. Brandberry. His report contained a number of recommendations for improvement.

——

Members of the senior and junior classes at Holy Angels High school enjoyed a picnic part at Evergreen Lake yesterday afternoon. Enjoying the outing were: Elizabeth and Florence Zimmerman, Anna Schwab, Hilda Raterman, Wilda Anderson, Catherine Kerber, Ladonna Smith, Waldo Patton, William Mayer, Charles Keeler, Hugh Robinson, Lawrence Amann, Jesse Wagoner, and Forrest Lee.

——

A deal was consummated in Wapakoneta on Tuesday by which Elmer Sheets, of Botkins, becomes the owner of the Muchinippi Grain Co. at Gutman, and the Geyer Elevator at Geyer. The elevators were purchased from C.M. Dobie.

75 Years

June 17, 1946

Rabies in dogs in the community is a concern of the Shelby county health department at the present time. The department asks that any dog bite be reported to the health department at once, or when stray dogs are observed they be noted so they can be picked up and held for owners. A positive case of rabies has been reported north of Hardin, but the department is anxious to avoid a quarantine.

——

W.E. Whipp, president of Monarch Machine Tool Co. will be one of the speakers on a radio program to be broadcast tomorrow evening by WHIO, Dayton, discussing the relationship of machine tools to prices of items such as refrigerators, vacuums cleaners, and radios.

——

Robert Althoff, 321 Maple street, was elected a crew leader of the Philmont Scout expedition that left Dayton Friday for two weeks of camping in the Rockies of New Mexico. Two other Sidney Scouts are members of the group – Sam Dunson, 429 South Main, and Philip Ruese, 115 Bay street.

50 Years

June 17, 1971

After operating from a courthouse office for 31 years, the Shelby County Motor Club will move this weekend to a larger headquarters at 122 South Main avenue (Miller Building) in downtown Sidney.

The club’s final day of business in the courthouse will be Friday, secretary-manager Ralph Helman said. Present plans call for the county board of elections to move into the courthouse office being vacated by the club.

——

Plans for expansion for customer service facilities at its Michigan Street branch were revealed today by officials of the First National Exchange Bank.

H.T. Knoop, president of the financial institution, said this morning that contracts have been awarded for the construction of two “satellite” drive-in stations at the branch. Knoop said the additional facilities have been under study for some time as a result of the increased volume of traffic at the branch bank, especially on Friday afternoons.

25 Years

June 17, 1996

TOLEDO – Jackson Center scored all its runs in the first two innings to upset Toledo Ottawa Hills in ACME baseball action. Ottawa Hills played in the state championship game just two weeks ago. Jackson Center is now 5-0 on the year after the 7-2 victory.

——

On Tuesday, a state-funded program on women with nontraditional occupations will be presented to city council. Speakers will be women in occupations such as electronics, auto body work and construction. The program will start at 9 a.m.

_________________

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

