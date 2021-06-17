Veterans compete in tournament

Mike Nolte, of Sidney, competes in the veterans pool tournament held Wednesday afternoon at the Senior Center. Nolte is a three-and-a-half-year veteran of the Navy Seabees.

Chris North, of Sidney, breaks at the start of a game of pool in the veterans pool tournament held Wednesday afternoon at the Senior Center. North is a four-year veteran of the Navy as well as the executive director of the Shelby County Veterans Services.

Carl Wical, of Sidney, lines up a shot in the veterans pool tournament held Wednesday afternoon at the Senior Center. Wical is three-year veteran of the Army.

Larry Donahue, of Sidney, lines up a shot in the veterans pool tournament held Wednesday afternoon at the Senior Center. Donahue, a four-year veteran of the Navy, won the tournament.