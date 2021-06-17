Ticket prices increased for NB sports

NEW BREMEN – Ticket prices are going up at New Bremen School sports events after approval by their Board of Education Wednesday night. The new 2021 prices are as follows: A reserved seat for football is $40. Volleyball is $63 for general admission. A Fall Student Pass is $40. A reserved adult seat for Boys Basketball is $88 while general admission seating for Girls Basketball is $77.

Winter Sports Pass for adults will cost $110 for one reserved boys basketball seat and general admission to all boys and girls basketball and junior high basketball games. Students would pay $50. A Fall Family Pass will cost $155 forforreserved seating and $145.00 for general admission. Winter Family Pass $220 for reserved seating and $210 for adult and student general admission. A Winter Family pass admits two adults and their children in grades K-12 and is good for all high school and junior high sporting events during that season

The Senior Citizen Pass is $70 per adult and will enable the individual to general admission to all home games throughout the school year.

In other news, the 2021 Fund Drive for the New Bremen Education Foundation announced that there will be a total of 72 scholarships to be awarded to the 2021 graduates. Superintendent Jason Schrader pointed out that in addition to the New Bremen Education Foundation Scholarships, there are also approximately 30 other scholarships that are either local or regional that will be awarded for a total of $97,180 in scholarships for the class of 2021. Junior/Senior High School principal Marcus Overman said that on Monday, Aug. 9, a seventh grade orientation will be held on at 6 p.m. and the ninth grade orientation will be at 7 p.m.

He also said the 7-12 math department has decided to move forward with the Reveal Math series. This series will be used for seventh and eighth grade math, seventh grade advanced math, algebra I, geometry, and algebra II. All students will receive a consumable textbook as

well as a digital license. He said there will be a two-hour training next month to learn more about the capabilities involved with the series with a follow up training after the school year begins.

Elementary Principal Diane Kramer reported that all state testing was completed May 11. Test results will be available online at the end of June with family reports available the end of July. Summer intervention started Tuesday, June 15, for 60 students entering grades 1-5. Intervention will be provided for 90 a day minutes for 12 days during June and July.

Extended school year services are being provided to four special education students for 12 hours for each student. These services are provided one-on-one with needs determined by the IEP team.

Kramer related how the tight housing situation in the village was affecting enrollment. “During the last couple weeks, I have given multiple school tours to families looking to either move to New Bremen or open enroll. Again, the concern is with the lack of available houses for sale in our district.”

She added that the school year wrapped up with a grades K-6 awards assembly and sixth grade “clap-out” on June 2 followed by teacher workday on June 3.

Kramer thanked the group Cardinal Pride for organizing parent volunteers for the school’s field day. “We couldn’t have had these events without their support,” she said.

On June 9-10, she said she and 17 teachers participated in a virtual co-teaching training. She added that this was a great opportunity for teachers to collaborate on how to best implement co-teaching models to benefit both special education students and the general education population. She explained that information learned at the training is going to be the basis for goal-setting at an upcoming English Language Arts department meeting for grades 5-8.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.