Cause of garage fire is undetermined

SIDNEY — The cause of garage fire Thursday morning on North Main Avenue is undetermined at this time and is under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department Investigation Unit.

According to a press release from Assistant Chief Eric Barhorst, firefighters were dispatched to 841 N. Main Ave. on the report of a structure fire around 11:23 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a detached garage with heavy fire involvement on the exterior of the garage, with extension into the attic space of the garage.

All occupants were out of the garage upon arrival.

Firefighters completed a transitional attack on the garage. The fire was contained to the garage and items inside the garage, with no extension noted to any of the exposures around the garage.

Immediate staffing was recalled to man the station and a medic call did occur while the fire incident was going on.

The loss to the property is estimated at $25,000 to the structure and $10,000 to contents.