Police log
WEDNESDAY
-3:08 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported stolen in the 100 block of Poplar Street.
-2:47 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported stolen in the 700 block of East Court Street.
-9:30 a.m.: pandering obscenity involving a minor. William J. O’Reilly, 54, of Sidney, was arrested on pandering obscenity involving a minor charges.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-1:31 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
WEDNESDAY
-3:25 to 4:57 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to two automobile crashes.
-9:58 a.m. to 8:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.
-8:21 a.m. to 5:32 p.m.: fire calls. Firefighters responded to four fire calls; one was a grass fire.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.