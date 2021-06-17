Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:08 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported stolen in the 100 block of Poplar Street.

-2:47 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported stolen in the 700 block of East Court Street.

-9:30 a.m.: pandering obscenity involving a minor. William J. O’Reilly, 54, of Sidney, was arrested on pandering obscenity involving a minor charges.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:31 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-3:25 to 4:57 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to two automobile crashes.

-9:58 a.m. to 8:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

-8:21 a.m. to 5:32 p.m.: fire calls. Firefighters responded to four fire calls; one was a grass fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

