Look out below!

A total of 3,178 rubber ducks were set free in Mesquito Creek in Tawawa Park for the start of The 15th annual Big Brothers/Big Sisters Duck Derby Thursday night. The $1,000 cash prize went to Jeff Lennartz, of Coldwater, while Melanie Francis, of Sidney, received the Defender Duck Award of $500. There weere 199 runners/walkers in the 5K.
