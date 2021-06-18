Shelby County’s COVID-19 cases decline

SIDNEY – After an increase in COVID-19 cases last week, Shelby County once again is reporting a decline this week.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 35.0 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 59.7 cases per 100,000 residents it reported last week.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 26.8 cases per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 39.1 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,765 cases of COVID-19 with 160 hospitalizations and 95 deaths during the pandemic. One new hospitalization was reported since last week.

There are 4,625 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 45 active cases – down from the 47 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,108,146 cases of COVID-19 with 60,071 hospitalizations, 8,247 intensive care admissions and 20,122 resident deaths.

Ohio reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, which is down from the 21-day average of 373 cases.

Hospitalizations are down with 37 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 50, and intensive care admissions are down with three reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of seven.

In Shelby County, 14,098 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 29.01% of the population and up 70 people since last week. Statewide, 5,491,905 people have been vaccinated, which is 46.98% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

