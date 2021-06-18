Duck Derby, 5K winners announced

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County held their 15th Annual Duck Derby and Duck-N-Run 5K at Tawawa Park in Sidney on Thursday, June 17.

The Duck Derby had 3,168 ducks “adopted” by community members and local corporate sponsors. Prizes this year included, the Grand Prize of $1,000 and the winner of that was Jeff Lennartz, Eric Fee won two 3-day tickets to 2021 Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes compliments of Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru. Carey Driscoll won four tickets to Kings Island complimentary of Kings Island. Rick Eilerman won a Mini– Photoshoot with Claire Larger compliments of Claire Larger & a canvas Picture complimentary to Agape Distribution. Amanda Wagner won $100 Ohio State Parks gift card and two fishing license compliments of Jennifer Henke & Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru. Rob Fridley won a Handmade bowl compliments of WEH Wood Art, Brooklinen Robe compliments of Agape Distribution, head scratcher, 2 salt room session coupons compliments of Moonflower aromatherapy. Terry Leckey won the $100 Walmart Gift Card Compliments of Gillespie Construction. John Coffield won two tickets to Jake Owen concert & $20 Gift certificates to JT’s Brew & Grill compliments of JT’s Brew & Grill. Rick Eilerman was the winner of two Snow Trails Ski Resort Tickets. Eileen Litchfield won Two tickets to Thrill to Grill compliments of The Versailles Winery. The Cleveland Package- Great Lakes Science Center two 1-day passes, $10 Mitchell’s Ice Cream Gift Card compliments of Mitchell’s Ice cream was won by Ryan Herrick. Rob Fridley won Two Ultimate Taste Tickets complimentary of The Versailles Winery. Tim Bickel of Sidney was the winner of $50 Gift card to Submarine House compliments of Submarine House. Bill Ernst won the Do Good gift bag (T-shirt, water bottle, $25 gift card) compliments of Do Good Restaurant. Rob Fridley won a $40 Stairway to Wellness gift card compliments of Stairway to Wellness. Jennifer Henke won Two $30 Double M Diner Gift Cards Compliments of Double M Diner. Piqua Carstar was the winner of High Grounds gift basket compliments of High Grounds Café. Kurt Gillespie won the Merle Norman Gift Basket compliments of Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio. Michelle Harter-Stallard won $50 Allison’s Custom Jewelry gift certificate compliments of Allison’s Jewelry. Jenny Gillespie won Two Trail Ride Coupons compliments of Mormon Valley Farms. Leanna Brulport won a $25 Sure Shot Tap House gift certificate compliments of Sure Shot Tap House. Rick Eilerman won a $25 Beanz Buttercream Bakery compliments of Buttercream Bakery. Piqua Carstar was the winner of the $25 Montage gift card compliments of Montage Café. Ron Henry won Four tickets to Akron Rubber Ducks compliments of Akron Rubber Ducks. Derrick Pruterer was the winner of a $25 Merchant House Gift Card compliments of Merchant House. Sue Bowman won the Brethren Home Floral décor and $25 Amazon gift card compliments of Brethren Retirement Community. Jared Pollick was the winner of a $25 Drive–In Gift certificate compliments of Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In. Jennifer Henke was the winner of Three 18’ Teaford’s Pizza & Subs coupon compliments of Teaford’s Pizza & Subs. Warren Melerine won a $15 Winners Meats gift card, & one game of bowling compliments of Winners Meats & Bel-Mar Lanes. Jim Hess won a $20 Smokin Jo’s gift certificate compliments of Smokin Jo’s. Anna Gumbert won The Whistle Stop pizza coupon compliments of The Whistle Stop.

As the organization has done for the past couple years, they had an additional drawing of a Defender of Potential Ducks. Only 250 of the Defender Ducks were offered for sale, which increased the odds of winning a $500 cash jackpot. The Defender of Potential Duck winner was Melanie Francis of Sidney.

The Dannon Company, Freshway Foods, and Sidney Foodtown contributed yogurt and fresh fruit for the event.

The Duck-N-Run 5K had 199 registered participants. Actual results can be found at www.cantstoprunningco.com. Cash prizes were awarded to the top three male and top three female runners overall. Cash prize winner recipients included first place Tommy Cordes and Linda Strauss; second place Ethan Hoening and Anna Minneci ; third place Seth Shaffer and Myla Cox. Male and female age division winners included: David Keiter and Emma Shaffer (ages 10 and under); Tony Spitzer and Zipporah Bezy (ages 11-14); Ethan Shepard and Elisa Halsey (ages 15-19); Tanner Mote and Zoe Nelson (ages 20-24); Daniel Mullen and Lauren Swanson (ages 25-29); Craig Albers and Samantha Pierce (ages 30-34); David Graham and Holly Schiefer (ages 35-39); Matt Ambos and Bree Bezy (ages 40-44); Bill Mckinney and Jenny Wagner (ages 45-49); Brian Nichols and Netti Nau (ages 50-54); Shawn O’Connell and Chris Boerger (ages 55-59); Dale Borchers and Julia Fogt (ages 60-64); Fred Seeger and Ann Seeger (ages 65-69); Randy Bashmore and (ages 70-74); Ron Argabright (ages 75-79). Congratulations to all of the winners!

This year’s major sponsors included 105.5 TAM FM, J & J Enterprises, Sidney Body Carstar, Piqua Carstar, PlyGem, Troy Carstar. For a complete listing of sponsors, go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency. Their mission is to create and support one to one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Their vision is for all children to achieve their full potential. The agency offers six separate programs including Community-Based Mentoring, Couples Mentoring, Big Buddies, Fort Loramie Buddies, Lunch Buddies, and Career Quest. All of the programs match a child with a volunteer mentor. All volunteers are screened thoroughly and meet with children at least two times per month to offer guidance, support, and positive role-modeling. Studies prove that children who spend time with a positive role model are more likely to become healthy, productive adults. It does not take a great deal of time, money, or talent; the volunteers just need to care about children.

Community members who feel they don’t want to make a commitment of volunteering can help the agency in other ways. The agency is always looking for cost-saving ideas for activities that volunteers can do with their matched Littles. In the past, companies and individuals have donated tickets to local events, sporting events, or hosted a special outing for the Big Brothers Big Sisters group.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way member agency. If you would like to become a volunteer and help ignite, empower, and defend the potential of a young child, contact the local agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.