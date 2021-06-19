125 Years

June 19, 1896

The I.O.O.F. Hall of this city was dedicated yesterday afternoon with imposing ceremonies. This has been recently changed from the Monumental opera house to the Odd Fellows hall and has been handsomely and conveniently rearranged. Grand officers of the order were present to participate in the program of dedication.

——

George A. Marshall, who was nominated for Congress at the Fourth District Democratic convention at St. Marys Wednesday night, was given a grand ovation at his home on North Ohio avenue last evening. The citizens of Sidney, irrespective of party, to the number of several hundred and accompanied by the Klute band, marched to the home.

100 Years

June 19, 1921

The foundation at the rear of the Shie building on North Main avenue began caving in Sunday morning, where the workmen are excavating on North street for the new telephone building. Manager Quatman secured a number of workmen and worked throughout the morning before they could shore up the foundation and prevent it from collapsing.

——

Rev. A. Fortman of Holy Angels parish, has been advised by Vernon Reigel, superintendent of public instruction, that Holy Angels High school has been approved as a first class high school by the state.

——

During the electrical storm yesterday afternoon, lightening struck the Kerrigan home at the corner of Ohio avenue and Beech street. A hole about two feet square was torn in the roof, but no one was injured. Lightening also struck a pole at the western Ohio station, burning out a lot of electric wires and causing considerable excitement.

75 Years

June 19, 1946

Rededication ceremonies for St. John’s Lutheran Church will be held during the morning worship hour Sunday, at which time Rev. Floyd Yokers, of Fowlerville, Michigan, a son of the congregation, will deliver the sermon. The interior of the church has been redecorated throughout a program involving an expenditure of some $10,000.

——

An inspection of the strip mining areas of Harrison county under the auspices of the Ohio Farm Bureau is being participated in by five Shelby county residents, including William Joslin, Jr., president of the county group; Forest Wiley, Peter Stahler, Russell Sayre, and Harmon Fox.

50 Years

June 19, 1971

OXFORD – A special award was given to Oliver Amos, president of the Sidney Printing and Publishing Co., by the Miami University Alumni Association during a reunion recognition dinner Friday night.

Amos, who recently retired as chairman of the university board of trustees, formerly presided over the alumni group.

——

Botkins has a new Miss Carousel to reign over village festivities today. She is Colleen Maurer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Art Maurer.

Judges for the pageant were Mrs. Floyd Johnston of R.R. 1, Jackson Center, Frank Turner of Fort Loramie and Beth Perry of Wapakoneta. Jill Koenig, the 1970 Miss Carousel crowned the new queen.

25 Years

June 19, 1996

Plans are moving along for the Shelby County Veterans Services office relocate from the Shelby County Annex to the Monumental Building at the corner of Court Street and Ohio Avenue.

On Tuesday morning, bids for remodeling the first floor of the Monumental Building to accommodate the move were opened by Sidney officials with members of the Monumental Building Board of Trustees attending. Freytag and Associates plan to make a recommendation to the city by next week.

——

The Blue Ribbon 4-H Club met recently at the Plattsville Center, with John Leighty giving a demonstration on “Amazing Corn vs. Soy-beans.”

During the meeting, the club discussed going to Cedar Point. For a service project, the group will be purchasing a new basketball court for the Center. There was also discussion about purchasing a park bench to be placed at the Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-13.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

