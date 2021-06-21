Posted on by

Music around the block


“Thick and Thin” perform on the outdoor stage on Poplar Street in downtown Sidney Saturday afternoon during the Community Block Party.

“Thick and Thin” perform on the outdoor stage on Poplar Street in downtown Sidney Saturday afternoon during the Community Block Party.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Mikey Wayne entertains a crowd in the Historic Sidney Theater Saturday afternoon during the Community Block Party. .


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Mikey Wayne entertains a crowd in the Historic Sidney Theater Saturday afternoon during the Community Block Party. . .


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

“Thick and Thin” perform on the outdoor stage on Poplar Street in downtown Sidney Saturday afternoon during the Community Block Party.

Mikey Wayne entertains a crowd in the Historic Sidney Theater Saturday afternoon during the Community Block Party. .

“Thick and Thin” perform on the outdoor stage on Poplar Street in downtown Sidney Saturday afternoon during the Community Block Party.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_2189.jpg“Thick and Thin” perform on the outdoor stage on Poplar Street in downtown Sidney Saturday afternoon during the Community Block Party. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Mikey Wayne entertains a crowd in the Historic Sidney Theater Saturday afternoon during the Community Block Party. .
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_2250.jpgMikey Wayne entertains a crowd in the Historic Sidney Theater Saturday afternoon during the Community Block Party. . Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Mikey Wayne entertains a crowd in the Historic Sidney Theater Saturday afternoon during the Community Block Party.
.
.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_2252.jpgMikey Wayne entertains a crowd in the Historic Sidney Theater Saturday afternoon during the Community Block Party.
.
.Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News